Pittman and other starters are expected to play the first half of Saturday's preseason finale against Tampa Bay, JJ Stankevitz of Colts.com reports.
With two weeks between the end of the preseason and the start of the regular season, some teams now play starters in their final exhibition. The Colts will be among those, according to coach Frank Reich, though we won't be surprised if key guys like Pittman are pulled earlier than many other starters.
