Rivers completed 17 of 27 passes for 164 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Colts' 28-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also netted minus-2 yards on two rushes.

With rookie running back Jonathan Taylor exploding for a career-best 253 rushing yards and two touchdowns, Rivers didn't have to much of a load to shoulder. The 17-year veteran did connect with T.Y. Hilton for his one touchdown pass, capping off the Colts' opening drive. However, there wasn't much to write home about from that point forward, but Indianapolis now turns its attention to an extremely tough wild-card-round assignment in the form of the Bills next weekend. Meanwhile, Rivers powered through a nagging turf toe injury to eclipse the 4,000-yard mark for the eighth straight season, and he was able to cut his interception total by nine after tying a career high with 20 picks in his final Chargers season in 2019.