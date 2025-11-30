Warren (illness) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Warren wasn't on the Colts' injury report as of Friday, but the tight end was added to it Saturday and deemed questionable for Sunday's contest due to an illness that Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports was a stomach virus. With his active status versus Houston confirmed, Warren should continue to maintain his prominent role in the Colts' passing offense in Week 13. Through 11 games, the 2025 first-rounder has put up a fantasy-friendly 55/662/3 receiving line on 74 targets.