Pascal is listed as the No. 3 receiver on the Colts' initial unofficial depth chart, opposite starters T.Y. Hilton and Parris Campbell.

The depth chart may be giving deference to Pascal as a veteran as 2020 second-round draft pick Michael Pittman is listed as the No. 4 receiver. Pittman was seen getting reps with the first-team offense in training camp and it's thought he'll have a significant role at the start of the regular season. Still, it's unclear how quickly the Colts will integrate Pittman into the offense, so Pascal could begin the season with a larger than expected role. If the receiving corps stays healthy (Hilton and Campbell had injury woes last season), then Pascal is seen eventually having a utility role and working in several spots in the passing game.