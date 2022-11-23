Wentz (finger) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, but the Commanders will stick with Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell as their top two quarterbacks for at least one more week, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Wentz will return to practice Wednesday, perhaps with the goal of coming back for Week 13, or else after the Week 14 bye. The Commanders reportedly now view Taylor Heinicke as their starter, leaving Wentz in a backup role unless or until his teammate's performance leads to a benching.