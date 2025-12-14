Commanders' Chris Rodriguez: Inactive in Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez (groin) is listed as inactive Sunday at the Giants.
After being held out of Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury, Rodriguez capped Week 15 prep with back-to-back limited sessions, leaving him questionable for Sunday's game. With his lack of availability now confirmed, Rodriguez's workload from the last five contests (55 touches) likely will be split between Jacory Croskey-Merritt (45 during that span) and Jeremy McNichols (22), while Chase Edmonds also is on hand. Rodriguez's next chance to suit up is next Saturday against the Eagles.
