McNichols (quadriceps) had his 21-day practice window opened prior to Wednesday's session, during which he was a limited participant.

McNichols injured his quad during training camp in mid-August, and the injury was severe enough for the veteran running back to open the regular season on injured reserve. He's progressed enough in his recovery to return to practice, though he'll likely need to log multiple full sessions before being the green light to be activated from IR. The Commanders currently have four running backs on the 53-man roster, which consists of Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin), Rachaad White (shoulder), Austin Ekeler and rookie sixth-rounder Kaytron Allen.