The Commanders signed Badgley on Monday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

Badgley was surprisingly cut by the Lions last week, but he quickly lands on his feet in Washington where he'll compete with fellow veteran Joey Slye. Badgley is coming off a strong year where he made 20 of 24 field goals and all 33 of his extra points in 2022. Slye, meanwhile, went 25 of 30 on his field goals and missed four extra points last season. Badgley should be viewed as the slight favorite to win the job this summer, as Slye has been on a short leash in D.C.