Tinsley has a spot on Washington's initial 53-man roster, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Tinsley survived cutdown day and the first round of waivers, riding a strong preseason (6-129-1) to a spot on the team despite going undrafted in April. He's on the old side for a rookie, turning 24 in September, and is more likely to get snaps on special teams than offense this season.