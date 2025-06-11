Commanders' Noah Brown: Carted off at practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (undisclosed) was carted off during Wednesday's minicamp session, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Brown made a catch on the ground during 7-on-7 drills per Ben Standig of The Athletic, then slowly walked to the sideline under his own power before being carted into the building. Thursday will be the final day of Washington's mandatory minicamp, so an update on the nature and severity of Brown's injury should arrive then at the latest. Brown re-signed with the Commanders on a one-year contract in March and looks like the favorite for the No. 3 receiver gig behind Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, if healthy.
