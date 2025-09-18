Commanders' Noah Brown: Remains sidelined Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (groin) remained sidelined for Thursday's practice.
Brown suffered the groin injury last Thursday night against the Packers and has yet to practice since, putting his status in serious question for Week 3 against the Raiders. If Brown can't play against Las Vegas, Jaylin Lane, Luke McCaffrey and Chris Moore would be next up for snaps behind Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel.
More News
-
Commanders' Noah Brown: Progressing, but won't practice•
-
Commanders' Noah Brown: Quickly ruled out•
-
Commanders' Noah Brown: Suffers groin injury•
-
Commanders' Noah Brown: Cleared for TNF•
-
Commanders' Noah Brown: Limited on practice estimate•
-
Commanders' Noah Brown: Limited on practice estimate•