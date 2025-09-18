default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Brown (groin) remained sidelined for Thursday's practice.

Brown suffered the groin injury last Thursday night against the Packers and has yet to practice since, putting his status in serious question for Week 3 against the Raiders. If Brown can't play against Las Vegas, Jaylin Lane, Luke McCaffrey and Chris Moore would be next up for snaps behind Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel.

More News