Burks (foot) is listed as active Sunday versus the Eagles.

Burks first dealt with a sore foot at the start of training camp, played through a shoulder injury in Week 6 and then sandwiched two limited sessions around Thursday's DNP due to a foot issue. It's unclear if the current concern is related to the previous one from three months ago, but he entered the weekend listed as questionable. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Sunday morning that Burks is expected to suit up, and he indeed avoided the Commanders' inactive list. With Terry McLaurin (knee) and Jaylin Lane (ankle) out for the season, Burks has a chance for regular WR reps moving forward alongside Antonio Williams, Dyami Brown and Luke McCaffrey behind top option Stefon Diggs.