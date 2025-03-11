Harris agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal with the Commanders on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Harris recorded 74 total tackles and one interception this past season with the Saints. Entering his seventh year in the league, the veteran will join one of the youngest secondary units, presumably replacing Jeremy Chinn, who signed with the Raiders this offseason, in a similar defensive role.
