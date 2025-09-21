Commanders' Will Harris: Won't return against Las Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Harris (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.
Harris suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game. He went to the locker room to have the injury evaluated, which has deemed severe enough for him to not return. Percy Butler and Jeremy Reaves are the top options to see more work in the secondary alongside Quan Martin at safety in Harris' absence.
