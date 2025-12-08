Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Monday that Ertz suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Vikings.

With Ertz now slated to miss the rest of the season, John Bates, Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff are in line to handle the Commanders' TE duties down the stretch. Ertz thus finishes his 2025 campaign with 50 catches (on 72 targets) for 504 yards and four TDs in 13 games.