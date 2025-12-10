The Commanders placed Ertz (ACL) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Ertz will officially miss the remainder of the 2025 season after suffering an ACL tear during Washington's 31-0 loss to the Vikings in Week 14. In his stead, reps at the tight end position are slated to be split between John Bates, Ben Sinnott and Colson Yankoff. Ertz is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. The 25-year-old tight end racked up 50 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns (72 targets) across 13 regular-season appearances in 2025.