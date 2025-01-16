Ertz (ribs) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's divisional-round game at Detroit.
Ertz progressed from no activity Tuesday to some Wednesday before logging a full session Thursday as he tended to a rib injury. With his status confirmed ahead of Saturday's contest, he should be in store for the 5.3 targets per game that he's averaged in 18 outings between the regular season and playoffs.
More News
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Limited in Wednesday's practice•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Meager output in Sunday's win•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Six TDs in last seven games•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Scores twice on SNF•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Notches one reception•
-
Commanders' Zach Ertz: Cleared to play Sunday•