Ertz caught all three of his targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 41-24 win over the Raiders.

The veteran tight end tied Terry McLaurin (quadriceps) and Luke McCaffrey for the team lead in receptions, as the Commanders did most of their damage on the ground with Marcus Mariota at quarterback instead of Jayden Daniels (knee). Ertz also saw his two-game TD streak end, and he sports a 12-128-2 line on 16 targets to begin the season. If Daniels is able to return in Week 4 against the Falcons, Ertz seems likely to have his target volume perk back up.