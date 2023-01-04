site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cowboys' Brett Maher: Makes all kicks
RotoWire Staff
Maher made both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in Week 17's 27-13 win over the Titans.
Maher converted field goals from 36 and 45 yards, helping him accumulate nine points. His total of 137 points on the season currently leads all kickers with one week remaining.
