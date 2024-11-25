Kendricks (groin/shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Kendricks played through a shoulder issue in the Cowboys' Week 12 win over the Commanders, recording 10 total tackles across 61 defensive snaps. However, it now appears he also picked up a groin injury in the process. The veteran linebacker likely needs to practice in a limited capacity Tuesday or Wednesday in order to play in Thursday's Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Giants.
