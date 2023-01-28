Davis carried the ball 38 times for 161 yards and a touchdown and caught six of seven targets for 63 yards over 12 games in 2022.

An undrafted rookie out of Florida, Davis made an impression in camp and began the season on the practice squad before taking over the No. 3 RB spot on the Dallas depth chart after Rico Dowdle (ankle) was lost for the year in October. Davis scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 12 against the Colts, but his best performance came with Tony Pollard (ankle) sidelined in Week 17, when the rookie turned 12 touches into 62 yards against a stingy Titans run defense. Both Pollard, an unrestricted free agent, and Ezekiel Elliott, a declining veteran with a big contract, have somewhat uncertain futures with the Cowboys, so depending on what happens in the offseason it's possible Davis will head into 2023 with a more prominent role.