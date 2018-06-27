Cowboys' Noah Brown: Getting first-team chances
Brown got some work with the first-team offense during OTAs and minicamp, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Brown will be subject to a wide range of outcomes in the coming months, as the Cowboys appear to have an open competition for receiver slotting with at least eight players in the mix for jobs/roles. The 2017 seventh-round pick caught just 33 passes at Ohio State and had four receptions on 161 offensive snaps during his rookie season, but he does at least resemble former Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant in terms of stature (6-foot-2, 225 pounds). Brown could end up with an important role in the Dallas offense, or he could be released before Week 1. His work with the first unit during the offseason was partially a product of Terrance Williams (foot) and Deonte Thompson (Achilles, shoulder) missing time.
