Blough was cut by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
The quarterback re-signed with the team in April after starting two games at the end of last season in place of the injured Kyler Murray. Blough has seven career starts and an 0-7 record in four seasons with four different teams.
