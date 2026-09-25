Douglas (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Chiefs, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

After catching five passes for 94 yards in his regular-season debut, Douglas had just 19 yards last week before exiting in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury. He hasn't practiced this week, suggesting he could miss time beyond Sunday. For the upcoming game against Kansas City, fellow rookies Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman are the top candidates to take on extra snaps in Douglas' absence, though Ryan Miller (hip) or Jalen Tolbert could also get involved.