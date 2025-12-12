default-cbs-image
Johnson (shoulder) did not participate in practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson suffered a shoulder injury in the first half of the Dolphins' Week 14 game against the Jets. The 27-year-old will likely need to return to practice Friday or Saturday for a chance to play Monday night versus the Steelers. If Johnson is unable to play Monday, Tyrel Dodson will likely see additional reps.

