Dolphins' Caleb Johnson: Does not participate Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (shoulder) did not participate in practice Thursday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson suffered a shoulder injury in the first half of the Dolphins' Week 14 game against the Jets. The 27-year-old will likely need to return to practice Friday or Saturday for a chance to play Monday night versus the Steelers. If Johnson is unable to play Monday, Tyrel Dodson will likely see additional reps.
More News
-
Dolphins' Caleb Johnson: Ruled out for rest of Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Caleb Johnson: Exits game with shoulder injury•
-
Bears' Caleb Johnson: Hits the field again Saturday•
-
Bears' Caleb Johnson: Suffers knee injury•
-
Bears' Caleb Johnson: Posts no stats in loss•
-
Bears' Caleb Johnson: Activated from COVID-19 list•