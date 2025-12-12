The Dolphins placed Johnson (shoulder) on injured reserve Friday.

Johnson suffered a shoulder injury in the Dolphins' Week 14 game against the Jets and was unable to return to the game. The linebacker was also unable to practice Thursday with a shoulder injury deemed severe enough to move him to injured reserve. The 27-year-old will be unable to return for the rest of the regular season, with his only hope of suiting up again being if the Dolphins can make a wild-card push. In Johnson's absence, K.J. Britt and Willie Gay will likely see more defensive reps at strongside linebacker.