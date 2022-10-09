Edmonds rushed once for one yard and failed to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets.

Raheem Mostert mustered 122 scrimmage yards and a touchdown as Miami's clear lead back, while Alain Poupart of Sports Illustrated Fan Nation points out that Myles Gaskin supplanted Edmonds as Miami's change-of-pace back following a pair of dropped passes by Edmonds. Gaskin turned four carries and five targets into 33 scrimmage yards. It's too early to tell whether Edmonds' benching will carry over into Week 6 against the Vikings, but he'll be tough to trust regardless after generating fewer than 30 yards in each of his last three games.