Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Cleared for start of training camp

New Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said Achane (shoulder) has been cleared for the start of training camp, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.

Achane dealt with a shoulder issue over the spring and was limited to individual drills at mandatory minicamp, but Hafley indicated his star running back has passed the conditioning test and will not open camp on the active/PUP list. Achane inked a four-year, $64 million extension with Miami earlier in the offseason and is once again expected to be the focal point of the offense after totaling 1,838 yards and 12 touchdowns from scrimmage across 16 regular-season games in 2025.