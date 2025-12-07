Coach Mike McDaniel noted after Sunday's 34-10 win over the Jets that Achane (rib) was available to return to return to the contest in an emergency, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

McDaniel acknowledged that Achane was hurting after exiting the game with a rib issue, but it looks like the running back has a chance to avoid missing further game action, given that he did not suffer a fracture, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. That said, we'd expect Achane's name to appear on Miami's injury report ahead of the team's Nov. 15 game against the Steelers. With Achane logging just seven carries Sunday, Jaylen Wright saw added work, carrying 24 times for 107 yards and a TD, while Ollie Gordon mixed in with five carries for 17 yards and a TD.