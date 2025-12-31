Dolphins' De'Von Achane: DNP due to shoulder injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Achane missed Wednesday's practice with a shoulder injury, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
There was no clear sign of trouble during Sunday's 20-18 win over Tampa Bay, with Achane taking carries deep into the fourth quarter and ultimately finishing with 21 touches on a 74 percent snap share. He's up to 1,838 yards from scrimmage on the season, having yet to miss a game. Jaylen Wright has been Miami's No. 2 RB of late, ahead of Ollie Gordon.
