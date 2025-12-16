Achane rushed 12 times for 60 yards and brought in all six targets for 67 yards in the Dolphins' 28-15 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.

Achane led the Dolphins in both rushing and receiving yards on the night, with his pass-catching work taking center stage in the second half due to Miami's deficit. His rushing workload bumped up by five carries over Week 14 against the Jets, a contest that he left early due to a rib injury, and his receiving yardage total was his second highest of the season behind only his 92-yard effort Week 2 against the Patriots. Achane should remain virtually game-script-proof in a Week 16 home matchup against the Bengals on Sunday.