Achane rushed 20 times for 99 yards and a touchdown and brought in one of two targets for two yards in the Dolphins' 27-21 win over the Jets on Monday night. He also committed a fumble recovered by Miami.

Achane rattled off several chunk gains against the Jets defense, particularly on a key fourth-quarter drive as the Dolphins looked to ice their first victory of the season. The speedy third-year back's carry and yardage totals were both season-high figures, as the combination of Tyreek Hill's early exit due to a gruesome knee injury and a game script favorable to the ground game helped Achane's cause. With Hill presumably sidelined the rest of the season, Achane will be looked at to provide some of the explosive component lost by the wide receiver's absence, especially since the former is also a very capable pass catcher. Achane draws a highly favorable matchup Week 5, as the Dolphins travel to Carolina to face the Panthers.