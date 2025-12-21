Achane rushed 15 times for 81 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for nine yards in the Dolphins' 45-21 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

The highlight of Achane's afternoon came on his 48-yard scoring scamper late in the first quarter, which served as his third-longest run of the season. Achane's touchdown was his eighth on the ground of the campaign, with five of those coming within the last six contests. Achane also now has multiple catches in consecutive contests heading into a Week 17 home matchup against the Buccaneers next Sunday.