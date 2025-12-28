Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Over 100 scrimmage yards in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Achane rushed 18 times for 83 yards and brought in all three targets for 29 yards in the Dolphins' 20-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Achane set the pace for the Dolphins' ground attack as usual and collected some solid gains against a stout Buccaneers run defense. The versatile back also made his customary contributions in the passing game, and Achane will look to put a stamp on what is already a career-best season in a Week 18 road matchup against the Patriots.
More News
-
Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Long rushing TD in loss•
-
Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Efficient in two-way role Monday•
-
Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Clear of injury designation for MNF•
-
Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Expected to play Monday•
-
Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Another limited practice•
-
Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Slated to be limited Thursday•