Achane rushed 18 times for 83 yards and brought in all three targets for 29 yards in the Dolphins' 20-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Achane set the pace for the Dolphins' ground attack as usual and collected some solid gains against a stout Buccaneers run defense. The versatile back also made his customary contributions in the passing game, and Achane will look to put a stamp on what is already a career-best season in a Week 18 road matchup against the Patriots.