Achane rushed 22 times for 134 yards and a touchdown while failing to bring in his only target in the Dolphins' 21-17 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Achane finished with his second-highest rushing yardage total of the campaign with the help of three double-digit-yardage runs, including a 29-yard scoring scamper to cap off the opening possession of the contest. Achane's rushing volume has unsurprisingly ticked up over the course of the season as the Dolphins manage the absence of Tyreek Hill (IR, knee), and the explosive back now has three straight games with 21 or more carries heading into a Week 14 road matchup against the Jets.