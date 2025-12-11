Achane (ribs) will be limited at Thursday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Per Louis-Jacques, Achane will wear a red (non-contact) jersey during Thursday's session, with coach Mike McDaniel noting that "it'll be a gradual increase in activity and physicality" for the running back as the week progresses, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Achane has two more chances to upgrade to full participation before Miami assigns Week 15 game statuses Saturday. If he ends up limited or out Monday night against the Steelers, however, Jaylen Wright would be next in line for added backfield touches, with Ollie Gordon also mixing in.