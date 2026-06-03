Dolphins' De'Von Achane: Taking individual reps at minicamp

Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said Wednesday that Achane (shoulder) has been limited to individual drills at mandatory minicamp, Chris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hafley said Achane will continue handling individual drills Thursday, the final date of Miami's three-day minicamp. The star running back, who signed a four-year, $68 million in May, is recovering from a clean-up procedure to address a shoulder injury that forced him to miss Week 18 of the 2025 season, but there's not yet any reason to believe the issue will impact his activity level for the start of training camp in July. Until such time as Achane is fully cleared, however, Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon will be the favorites to handle first-team reps in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.