Roberts recorded nine tackles (eight solo) and one sack during Sunday's 30-15 win over the Texans.
Although Roberts played just 49 percent of Miami's defensive snaps in Week 12, he led his club in stops for the third consecutive game. The 28-year-old linebacker continues to display solid productivity in his rotational role, and he'll look to do so again this weekend versus the 49ers.
More News
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Paces team in tackles Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Game-high nine stops in win•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Solid effort in loss•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Not on estimated injury report•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Left with injury•
-
Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Joins Miami via one-year deal•