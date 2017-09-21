Play

Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Knee issue not serious

Coach Adam Gase acknowledged Thursday that Ajayi (knee) got "banged up a little" in the Dolphins' season opener, but added that the injury that kept the running back out of practice Wednesday is not serious, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The same applies to wideout Jarvis Landry, which could set the stage for either or both key cogs in the Miami offense to graduate to some level of practice participation Thursday.

