Waddle (groin) is expected to be active for Thursday's contest in Cincinnati, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Waddle and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle) are both officially listed as questionable for Thursday Night Football, but expected to play barring any setbacks. The Dolphins' inactives list will confirm both player's status roughly 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, in any case. As long as he's cleared to take the field, Waddle looks the part of a must-start fantasy option. He's coming off back-to-back performances of over 100 receiving yards and has scored three touchdowns through as many contests.