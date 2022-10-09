Waddle (groin), who's listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Waddle logged back-to-back limited sessions after not practicing Wednesday due to a groin injury and was listed as questionable for Week 5. However, the second-year wideout and Tyreek Hill (quadriceps), who's also listed as questionable, are both expected to be available for Teddy Bridgewater's first start in the absence of Tua Tagovailoa (concussion. Regardless, fantasy managers are still encourage to confirm Waddle's status ahead of Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff before locking him into lineups.