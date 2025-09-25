Waddle (shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

After logging limited practices last Tuesday and Wednesday, Waddle approached last Thursday's game against the Bills listed as questionable. The wideout was able to suit up for the contest and recorded an 87 percent snap share versus Buffalo, while catching five of his six targets for 39 yards and a touchdown. With no reported setbacks, there's a solid chance that Waddle's listed limitations this Thursday were maintenance-related ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets.