Waddle is positioned as the Dolphins' top wide receiver with Tyreek Hill (knee) out for the season, Marcel Louis-Jacques and Stephania Bell of ESPN report.

Waddle secured three of six targets for 48 yards during Monday's 27-21 win over the Jets, in which Hill suffered a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL. Miami placed Hill on IR on Wednesday, leaving Waddle poised as the team's unquestioned No. 1 receiver. The presence of second-year pro Malik Washington and tight end Darren Waller -- who scored twice in his team debut Monday -- will prevent opposing defenses from focusing entirely on the 2021 first-round pick, but it should be Waddle who benefits from the most significant increase in volume, beginning Sunday versus Carolina. He surpassed 1,000 yards in each of his first three NFL seasons and as a rookie in 2021, when Hill was still a member of the Chiefs, Waddle demonstrated an ability to handle massive volume en route to a 104-1,015-6 receiving line.