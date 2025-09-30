Waddle secured three of six targets for 48 yards in the Dolphins' 27-21 win over the Jets on Monday night.

Waddle finished tied for second in receptions and targets and as the runner-up in receiving yards on the night, but the bigger story is the 2021 first-round pick's projected expanded role moving forward. Tyreek Hill suffered what is being termed as a dislocated knee in the third quarter, meaning his season is almost certainly over. Consequently, Waddle, who posted a spectacular 104-1,015-6 line on 141 targets over 16 games back in his rookie 2021 campaign with Hill still on the Chiefs' roster, should elevate to the role of Tua Tagovailoa's top target moving forward. Waddle has yet to top five catches and 68 yards in a game this season, but it should only be a matter of time before he sets new single-game highs, perhaps as soon as a Week 5 road matchup against the Panthers.