Wright rushed four times for three yards during Miami's 24-17 preseason win over the Lions on Saturday.

Wright also fumbled once, though it was recovered by the Dolphins' offense. While Wright struggled to get anything going Saturday, rookie Ollie Gordon impressed with 10 carries for 50 yards, with a long scamper of 19 yards. With Alexander Mattison (neck) done for the year, Wright is competing for a potentially significant role behind starter De'Von Achane (lower body), but unless he can close out the preseason strong during Miami's preseason finale against the Jaguars on Sat., Aug. 23, he could lose tangible ground to Gordon. With Achane now managing a lower body soft-tissue injury, both Wright and Gordon figure to benefit from increased first-team reps at practice next week.