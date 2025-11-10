Wright carried the ball five times for 17 yards during Miami's 30-13 win over the Bills on Sunday.

Wright operated as the No. 2 option behind De'Von Achane in Week 10 as Ollie Gordon, who entered the contest questionable due to an ankle issue, rushed just once for minus-three yards. If Gordon is full healthy to face the Commanders overseas in Madrid in Week 11, he figures to reclaim the top backup role behind Achane, but it was nonetheless encouraging to see Wright active for the third time in the last four weeks, after he had been a healthy scratch to begin the season. Of course, Achane -- who racked up 225 yards from scrimmage and two scores on 28 touches -- remains the sole dominant fantasy contributor in the Dolphins' backfield.