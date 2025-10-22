Hill is positioned for an expanded workload beginning Sunday on the road against Atlanta with the Dolphins having placed Darren Waller (pectoral) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Hill and Tanner Conner will split tight end reps with Greg Dulcich, who was signed from the practice squad Wednesday, for at least the next four games while Waller works his way back to health. During the first three games of the regular season Hill and Conner operated without Waller, with neither player managing much receiving production, but the Dolphins are now also without Tyreek Hill (knee - ACL), freeing up a significant amount of targets behind top wideout Jaylen Waddle. As a result, Hill, Conner and Dulchich now all possess limited fantasy appeal in deeper fantasy formats, especially those requiring multiple starting tight ends.