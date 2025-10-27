Hill (ankle) is listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Hill did not practice in any capacity en route to being ruled out for Miami's win over the Falcons in Week 8, and he now appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Week 9, given the short turnaround facing the Dolphins ahead of Thursday's home matchup against the Ravens. For any chance of suiting up for Thursday Night Football, Hill will need to resume handling at least limited reps Tuesday and/or Wednesday. With Darren Waller (pectoral) on IR, Tanner Conner and Greg Dulcich will dominate reps at tight end again if Hill is unable to go.