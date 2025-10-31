Gordon (ankle) was seen walking around the locker room without crutches, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

Gordon suffered what looked to be a potentially serious injury late in the second quarter of Thursday's loss to the Ravens. He didn't re-enter the game, but he appears to have avoided serious injury, though more details should emerge in the coming days. Gordon will also benefit from a few extra days of rest prior to a Week 10 matchup against Buffalo.