Williams (knee) said Monday that he will "definitely" be ready for the start of the 2020 regular season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Williams continues to work back from an ACL tear that he suffered Nov. 3, as the team is hopeful that he'll be ready by training camp. A return by Week 1 would give the Colorado State product 10 months to complete his rehab program. Williams had a solid rookie season before getting hurt, posting 32 catches for 428 yards and three touchdowns through eight games. The team could be cautious with Williams, especially considering he'll turn 23 years old in late March, but he has a good chance to be a starter in time when he returns to full strength.