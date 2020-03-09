Dolphins' Preston Williams: Trending in right direction
Williams (knee) said Monday that he will "definitely" be ready for the start of the 2020 regular season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Williams continues to work back from an ACL tear that he suffered Nov. 3, as the team is hopeful that he'll be ready by training camp. A return by Week 1 would give the Colorado State product 10 months to complete his rehab program. Williams had a solid rookie season before getting hurt, posting 32 catches for 428 yards and three touchdowns through eight games. The team could be cautious with Williams, especially considering he'll turn 23 years old in late March, but he has a good chance to be a starter in time when he returns to full strength.
More News
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Expects to play in 2020•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Placed on IR•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Diagnosed with torn ACL•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Out for season•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Will have MRI on Monday•
-
Dolphins' Preston Williams: Exits with knee injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Cam Akers had a good college career, but it could have been better if not for coaching changes,...
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Heath's Busts 1.0
Heath Cummings names his early busts for the 2020 season.
-
Heath's Sleepers 1.0
Heath Cummings has nine players the industry is sleeping on early in the 2020 offseason.